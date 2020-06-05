Exelixis’ (EXEL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Exelixis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 80,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,575. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. Exelixis has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 13,848 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $229,461.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,318 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $66,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,250 shares of company stock worth $12,804,874 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

