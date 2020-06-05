Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXPO. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.46. 19,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.16. Exponent has a 1-year low of $56.72 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $127,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,321.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,718 shares of company stock worth $841,938. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $40,212,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 1,125.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 264,702 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 2,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 185,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 178,508 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Exponent by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,108,000 after buying an additional 129,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Exponent by 109.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,630,000 after buying an additional 113,554 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

