Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.03. Express shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 4,098,653 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.18). Express had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $210.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.44 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPR shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Express by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after buying an additional 973,100 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,857,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 557,675 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 640,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 478,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Express by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 417,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $120.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

