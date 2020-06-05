Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Eyenovia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eyenovia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.63.

NASDAQ:EYEN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,444. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.33. Eyenovia has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.50.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 903,240 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $1,860,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev bought 82,431 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $187,118.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,701.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyenovia stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Eyenovia as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

