Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.8% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.77. 16,387,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,578,152. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $240.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,139,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,785 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,081 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.74.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

