Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,535 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.74.

FB stock traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,376,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,578,152. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $240.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.99 and a 200 day moving average of $198.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,785 shares of company stock worth $14,862,081. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

