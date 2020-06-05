FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Research Coverage Started at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of FAT Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:FAT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,443. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 million, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

