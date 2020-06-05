FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342,826 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.90% of FedEx worth $284,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after purchasing an additional 645,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,523,004,000 after buying an additional 105,441 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after buying an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in FedEx by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,859,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on FedEx from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

FedEx stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.21. 3,549,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,666. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.50. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.