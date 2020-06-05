FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.22.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,666. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $301,733,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 212.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $10,618,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in FedEx by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.