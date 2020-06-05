Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) CFO Sells $48,332.50 in Stock

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) CFO Jevan Anderson sold 38,666 shares of Finjan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $48,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FNJN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 72,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Finjan Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Finjan Holdings Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Finjan stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,965 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Finjan at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNJN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Finjan in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

