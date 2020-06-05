First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

FFWM has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded First Foundation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Foundation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Foundation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of FFWM stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. 16,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,453. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $55.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.81 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 19.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh acquired 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $728,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $623,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,658 shares of company stock valued at $52,603. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 24.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 39.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

