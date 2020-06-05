Flash Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last seven days, Flash has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Flash has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $390.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.62 or 0.02029925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00182569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00123309 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

