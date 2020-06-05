Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLXN shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Flexion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 935,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,361. The company has a market capitalization of $463.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 175.76% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Clayman bought 10,256 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,169 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,956 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

