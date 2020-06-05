Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FLXN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.10.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. 63,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 175.76% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, CEO Michael D. Clayman purchased 10,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,832,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.