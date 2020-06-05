Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Flushing Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flushing Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

FFIC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,288. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $336.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

In other Flushing Financial news, Director Michael A. Azarian purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam Sang Ki Han purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $40,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,859. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $132,114 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

