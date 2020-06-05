Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,160,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 47,387 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,611,000 after purchasing an additional 505,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,639,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,275,000 after purchasing an additional 232,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,580,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,920,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.26. 78,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,513. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $152.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.60, a P/E/G ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 54.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays downgraded Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

