Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $106.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.67.

Several research firms recently commented on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

GNRC traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.43. 45,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,144. Generac has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $123.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.62. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,278,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $623,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,686 shares of company stock worth $4,797,014. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 0.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 0.7% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 1.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

