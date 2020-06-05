Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GERN. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Geron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.29.

NASDAQ:GERN remained flat at $$1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,768,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,162. The firm has a market cap of $321.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. Geron has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Geron had a negative net margin of 16,449.23% and a negative return on equity of 52.95%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Geron by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

