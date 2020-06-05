Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GILD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.31.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $76.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,041,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,229,862. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,144 shares of company stock worth $3,931,225 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.