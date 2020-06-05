Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Rating Increased to Outperform at SVB Leerink

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $94.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.75. 11,041,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,229,862. The stock has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.82. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,225. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,256,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,658,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

