Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Position Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.49. 709,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,782. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.12 and a 52-week high of $100.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.45.

