Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Greif stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Greif alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GEF shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.