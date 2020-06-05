Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.86.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. 17,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,613. Progyny has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 221.91.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $375,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522,446 shares in the company, valued at $11,546,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 67,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,527,800.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,510,193 shares of company stock valued at $115,384,950 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 261.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,009,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,592,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after acquiring an additional 180,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,372,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,961,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

