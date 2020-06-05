HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) Shares Down 0.3%

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 151.93 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 154.50 ($2.03), 12,083 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 460% from the average session volume of 2,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.95 ($2.04).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 million and a PE ratio of 10.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

In other HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 news, insider William Salomon purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £32,250 ($42,423.05). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 235,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,435,000.

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

