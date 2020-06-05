Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HARP. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

HARP traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. 167,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,421. The stock has a market cap of $431.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 681.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $54,945.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at $606,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 12,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $270,112.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,939 shares of company stock valued at $484,224. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 75.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 346,635 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 470,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 347,726 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,708,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 828.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 130,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

