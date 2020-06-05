HempCoin Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, HempCoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $299,844.41 and approximately $835.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00032423 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000724 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014304 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,778.04 or 1.00439231 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000949 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00076855 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 256,901,667 coins and its circulating supply is 256,766,516 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

