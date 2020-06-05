Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hermitage Offshore Services had a negative net margin of 45.71% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PSV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 239,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,909. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.82. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hermitage Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.

