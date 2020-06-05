Insider Buying: Freedom Foods Group Ltd (ASX:FNP) Insider Acquires 230,000 Shares of Stock

Freedom Foods Group Ltd (ASX:FNP) insider Ronald Perich purchased 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.45 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of A$793,270.00 ($562,602.84).

ASX FNP traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting A$4.59 ($3.26). 683,486 shares of the company were exchanged. Freedom Foods Group Ltd has a twelve month low of A$3.41 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of A$5.98 ($4.24). The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is A$4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.66.

Freedom Foods Group Company Profile

Freedom Foods Group Limited engages in sourcing, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling plant and dairy based beverages in Australia, New Zealand, China, South East Asia, and North America. It operates through five segments: Cereal & Snacking, Plant Based Beverages, Dairy Beverages, Speciality Seafood, and Nutritionals.

