Insider Buying: Freedom Foods Group Ltd (ASX:FNP) Insider Acquires 230,000 Shares of Stock

Freedom Foods Group Ltd (ASX:FNP) insider Ronald Perich purchased 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.45 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of A$793,270.00 ($562,602.84).
ASX FNP traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting A$4.59 ($3.26). 683,486 shares of the company were exchanged. Freedom Foods Group Ltd has a twelve month low of A$3.41 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of A$5.98 ($4.24). The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is A$4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.66.
Freedom Foods Group Company Profile
