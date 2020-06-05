Insider Selling: Appen Ltd (ASX:APX) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Appen Ltd (ASX:APX) insider Christopher Vonwiller sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$29.00 ($20.57), for a total transaction of A$58,000,000.00 ($41,134,751.77).

APX traded up A$0.16 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting A$28.93 ($20.52). The company had a trading volume of 1,010,399 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is A$24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.61. Appen Ltd has a 1 year low of A$15.70 ($11.13) and a 1 year high of A$32.30 ($22.91).

Appen Company Profile

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Content Relevance and Language Resources.

