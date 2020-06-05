Insider Selling: Appen Ltd (ASX:APX) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Appen Ltd (ASX:APX) insider Christopher Vonwiller sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$29.00 ($20.57), for a total transaction of A$58,000,000.00 ($41,134,751.77).
APX traded up A$0.16 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting A$28.93 ($20.52). The company had a trading volume of 1,010,399 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is A$24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.61. Appen Ltd has a 1 year low of A$15.70 ($11.13) and a 1 year high of A$32.30 ($22.91).
