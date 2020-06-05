Insider Selling: Avjennings Ltd (ASX:AVJ) Insider Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Avjennings Ltd (ASX:AVJ) insider Peter Summers sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.30), for a total value of A$147,000.00 ($104,255.32).

Shares of ASX:AVJ traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting A$0.37 ($0.26). 27,837 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 4.47. Avjennings Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.32 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of A$0.64 ($0.45). The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.52.

About Avjennings

AVJennings Limited engages in the development of residential properties in Australia. It is involved in land and apartment development, and integrated housing activities. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Hawthorn, Australia. AVJennings Limited is a subsidiary of SC Global Developments Pty Ltd.

