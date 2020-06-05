Insider Selling: Avjennings Ltd (ASX:AVJ) Insider Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Avjennings Ltd (ASX:AVJ) insider Peter Summers sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.30), for a total value of A$147,000.00 ($104,255.32).
Shares of ASX:AVJ traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting A$0.37 ($0.26). 27,837 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 4.47. Avjennings Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.32 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of A$0.64 ($0.45). The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.52.
About Avjennings
