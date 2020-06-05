Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Sells 1,176 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $124,503.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 106,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,290,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FIVN traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.24. 1,991,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.47. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.44 and a beta of 0.75. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $108.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,086,000 after acquiring an additional 811,500 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 325.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 804,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,490,000 after acquiring an additional 615,396 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 486,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $31,013,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 69.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,119,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,621,000 after acquiring an additional 460,646 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

