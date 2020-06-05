Insider Selling: Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) insider Robert J. Gould sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $30,195.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,965,495.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FULC stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. 72,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,948. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $466.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FULC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 303.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

