Insider Selling: Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HE stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. 463,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,593. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on HE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $7,029,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

