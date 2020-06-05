Insider Selling: HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HNI traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 345,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Corp has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.51 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of HNI in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in HNI by 68.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in HNI by 5.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HNI by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

