Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) VP Sells 138 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) VP Patricia Carr sold 138 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $17,112.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patricia Carr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $61,302.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Patricia Carr sold 568 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $63,303.60.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.21. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.74.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

