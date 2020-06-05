Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) VP Sells 138 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) VP Patricia Carr sold 138 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $17,112.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Patricia Carr also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 12th, Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $61,302.00.
- On Monday, March 9th, Patricia Carr sold 568 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $63,303.60.
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.21. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.74.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
