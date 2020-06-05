Insider Selling: Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Thursday, April 16th, Michael Goldstein sold 15,723 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $2,656,243.62.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,934,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,802. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $203.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 52,831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.58.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.