Insider Selling: Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells 90 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) insider Michelle Bucaria sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $15,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,637.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.65. 2,948,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $203.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -116.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.