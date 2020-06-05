Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Sells 1,099 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.30, for a total transaction of $409,157.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,918,398.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $13.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $358.43. 520,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,484. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.80 and a twelve month high of $382.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.04.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

