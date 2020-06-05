Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $166,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, May 12th, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,952,000.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $117,720.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $72,040.00.

NASDAQ YMAB traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,680. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.38. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 228,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.