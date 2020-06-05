Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.94.

NTLA traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 239.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $119,094.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 481.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

