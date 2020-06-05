Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $57.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Intellia Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.94.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,052. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.73. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 239.98%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $119,094.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

