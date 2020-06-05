Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) EVP Timothy Justyn Sells 10,000 Shares

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Intevac stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. 202,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.80. Intevac, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $124.50 million, a P/E ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Intevac had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVAC. ValuEngine downgraded Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Intevac from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter valued at about $963,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

