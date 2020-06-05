INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) Director Eric Parthemore Sells 2,500 Shares

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of INTL Fcstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,229.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INTL traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 114,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,698. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTL shares. ValuEngine downgraded INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of INTL Fcstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 504,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in INTL Fcstone in the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in INTL Fcstone in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

