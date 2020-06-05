Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) Shares Sold by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,061,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,997 shares during the period. Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.64% of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF worth $27,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IIGV traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $27.54. 1,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,670. Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86.

