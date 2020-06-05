Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 2.1% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.55% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $47,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.10. 3,870,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,780,333. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $54.26. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09.

