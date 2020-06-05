Invesco Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) is PFS Investments Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

PFS Investments Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,854,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248,322 shares during the period. Invesco Strategic US ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 96.12% of Invesco Strategic US ETF worth $103,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000.

Shares of IUS stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.55. 3,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,724. Invesco Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45.

