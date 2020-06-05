Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 2.74% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $35,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. 325,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,557. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.