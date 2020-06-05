iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,261 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.8% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.12. The company had a trading volume of 728,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,781,685. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.