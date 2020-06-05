iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,488,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,313 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.6% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,379 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,458,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,958,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $116,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:HEFA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. 656,848 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.