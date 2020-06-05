iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,392 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $43,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.52. 1,183,734 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average is $94.71. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

